Consul General of Turkiye visits MANUU

A Turkish diplomat on Monday visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here and met its Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Ainul Hasan and discussed possibilities for a MoU between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes. Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General, Consulate of the Republic of Turkiye in Hyderabad, discussed the possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Turkish Universities and MANUU in academic programmes, a release from MANUU said.

Prof Ainul Hasan during the meeting with the visiting diplomat pointed out potential areas of collaboration. The proposed collaboration is expected to benefit and promote academic and cultural exchange between India and Turkiye, the release added.

