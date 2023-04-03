SIT records statement of TSPSC Chairman in paper leak case

The SIT on Monday recorded the statement of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman as a witness in connection with the question paper leak case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) examined B Janardhan Reddy at his office here, police said.

''We examined him at his office. His statement has been recorded as a witness,'' a senior police official told PTI.

The Secretary and a member of the TSPSC appeared before the SIT on April 1 and their statements were recorded after notices were issued to them. A total of 15 people, including some employees of TSPSC, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the data breach -- for stealing and leaking question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination, among other exams.

The TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Amid protests by opposition parties and students' groups over the alleged question paper leak, the Commission had cancelled the Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests as well. The TSPSC last month rescheduled the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer from April 4 to June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)