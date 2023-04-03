Left Menu

'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said Rozgar Mela will be organised across the national capital to create large-scale job opportunities for labourers.He chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of the Labour Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was focused on reviewing the smooth implementation of labour welfare schemes run by the Delhi Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:38 IST
'Rojgar Mela' to be organised in Delhi for labourers: Minister Raaj Anand
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Monday said Rozgar Mela will be organised across the national capital to create large-scale job opportunities for labourers.

He chaired a high-level meeting with the officials of the Labour Department at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was focused on reviewing the smooth implementation of labour welfare schemes run by the Delhi Government. The minister has directed that pending scholarships for the children of labourers who have applied through the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be released soon after the completion of the verification process of the applicants.

He also instructed the officials to streamline the pension claim process for the labourers and to regularise the labour laws for the safety, health and working conditions of the workers.

To generate more jobs in the national capital, Anand instructed the officials to organise 'Rozgar Mela' in each of the 70 constituencies of Delhi to create job opportunities for the labourers. "The Rozgar Mela will connect the workers with relevant government schemes being run by the Labour department so that benefits of the schemes reach them in a time-bound manner," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023