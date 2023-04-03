Over 2300 seats vacant at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University due to fee hike: BJP MLA
No immediate reaction was available from the LG office or the DSEU on Guptas claim.The BJP MLA from Rohini said the issue was brought to the knowledge of the LG by him during a recent meeting.There was a 400 per cent hike in polytechnic diploma courses, from Rs 6000 to Rs 24,000. The fee of BTech and MTech course was hiked from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,81,000, he claimed.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday claimed that more than 2,300 seats at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are vacant due to a steep fee hike.
He said LG VK Saxena has sought a detailed report on it within 15 days.
Gupta shared a copy of the purported order issued from LG office on March 16. No immediate reaction was available from the LG office or the DSEU on Gupta's claim.
The BJP MLA from Rohini said the issue was brought to the knowledge of the LG by him during a recent meeting.
''There was a 400 per cent hike in polytechnic diploma courses, from Rs 6000 to Rs 24,000. The fee of BTech and MTech course was hiked from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,81,000,'' he claimed. Despite a high demand of such courses more than 2300 seats are vacant, he claimed in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mobile phones, data cables among items recovered from Delhi's Rohini Jail: Officials
3-storey building collapses in Delhi's Rohini
Vacant four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Rohini, no casualty
Kanjhawala hit and drag case: Delhi Police files 800-page chargesheet with 117 witnesses against 7 accused in Rohini court.
Man jumps from fourth floor of Rohini court, dies