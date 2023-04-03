IP College harassment: DU sets up 5-member committee to inquire into incident

Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into alleged harassment of Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) students during a cultural festival last week.

The committee will be headed by Prakash Singh, director of South Delhi Campus, and has been asked to submit its report within a week, a notification issued by Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta stated.

Meanwhile, different student outfits held a protest outside IP College over the incident. They demanded that the college convene a general body meeting on the issue.

Student outfits have been protesting over the incident demanding the resignation of college principal Poonam Kumria.

Students at Indraprastha College for Women have alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest last week and ''harassed several students''.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested seven people.

''The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident that happened on 29th March, 2023 in the Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi during the college cultural festival,'' Registrar Gupta said.

The committee was also asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future.

Members of the committee are Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora, Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and Professor, Department of Hindi, Manju Mukul Kumble.

''The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed,'' the registrar said.

Students' outfits held a protest over the alleged harassment at the college fest and demanded a general body meeting over the issue. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers outside IP College and its gates were barricaded.

The protesting students alleged police high-handedness. The police, however, denied the charge.

''Students of IPCW appealed to the students of Delhi University to join in at the college gate in solidarity with their movement. When the protesters gathered at the gate, Delhi Police detained all protesters and took them to three different locations,'' the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement.

Another student outfit Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) alleged that women students were thrashed and detained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said 15-20 AISA activists gathered outside IP College around 11 am to stage a protest.

Later, activists from several other outfits including Students' Federation of India (SFI) and KYS also joined in. The protesters were asked to disperse but they refused, he said.

''Then, between 12:40 pm and 1 pm, around 27 protesters, including 12 women, were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and released from there. None of them was from IPCW,'' he said, adding that no one was detained.

Students of Gargi College, which witnessed a similar incident in 2020, also held a protest to show support for their IP College counterparts.

''The protest was organised in solidarity with IPCW students... More than 500 students joined the protest that took place outside the administration office,'' said a student Anurakti Vajpeyi.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also launched an inquiry into repeated allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college fests.

The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University officials, asking them to appear before it on April 6.

