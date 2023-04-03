Sudha Shivkumar is National President FICCI FLO

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:37 IST
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FLO) on Monday said investment banker and lawyer Sudha Shivkumar has taken over as its 40th National President. FICCI FLO is the oldest women-led and women-centric business chamber of Southeast Asia. As the 40th National President, Sudha Shivkumar would focus on empowering women by facilitating an enabling environment promoting entrepreneurship, industry participation and economic development of women, a press release said. Sudha Shivkumar, an alumni of University of Madras, specialised in corporate and bankruptcy laws. She also completed her Masters in applied finance with specialisation in investment banking from Macquarie University, Sydney. Sudha Shivkumar has served FLO Chennai Chapter as its chairperson in 2016-17. FLO currently has 19 chapters across the country with about 3,000 members, the release said.

