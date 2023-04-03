Odisha: Contractual teachers demonstrate demanding regularisation of services
Hundreds of contractual high school teachers staged a massive demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday, demanding regularisation of their service as was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year.
In October last year, Patnaik announced the abolition of contractual appointments in the government, following which different departments regularised the services of their employees.
The School and Mass Education Department is yet to regularise the services of 18,000 contractual high school teachers, said Panchanan Jena, one of the demonstrators.
The High School Contractual Teacher’s Association threatened to launch an indefinite strike if their services are not regularised immediately.
One of the agitating teachers said they were forced to hit the streets on the first day of the academic session as the chief minister has failed to keep his promise.
School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said high-level discussions were underway, and a decision will be taken soon.
He urged the teachers to have patience, and return to their schools.
