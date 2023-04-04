Airbus CEO Faury meets Chinese officials ahead of Macron visit

The head of Airbus met with two Chinese government officials on Tuesday and discussed the European plane maker's growth and development in the world's second-largest economy, according to official statements.

The talks come just before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to land in the country and meet with President Xi Jinping later in the week. Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told Airbus' Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury that China will help the company continue to strengthen its presence in the country.

In addition, Zheng said both sides will jointly promote the digital and low-carbon development of the aviation industry, according to a statement released by the NDRC. Faury also met with Song Zhiyong, the head of China's aviation regulator, with the pair exchanging views on Airbus' business development in China, the regulator said in a statement.

They also discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of aviation safety, airworthiness certification, green development and digital transformation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said. Macron is scheduled to visit China on April 5-7, accompanied by a delegation of French business leaders.

Reuters previously reported that Airbus is negotiating a new round of plane orders with China amid worsening relations between Washington and Beijing.

