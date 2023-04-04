Left Menu

Job aspirants from across country form collective for 'right to employment'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

More than a hundred organizations including job aspirants' collectives have joined hands to form a youth alliance named 'Sanyukt Yuva Morcha' to shape a ''nationwide youth movement'' for employment, a member of the group said on Tuesday.

The group said it will launch campaigns for a 'right to employment' as a legal guarantee for every adult, and will also fight for a basic minimum wage. The group will also demand filling up of all vacant posts in the public sector in a ''fair and time-bound manner.'' Bihar and Madhya Pradesh teacher aspirants, Uttar Pradesh police candidates, army and railway candidates, ASHA workers, and several other such groups have come together from over 22 states including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir to take the campaign forward, according to a statement by the group.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is backing the campaign, said that the group has the ''potential to become a movement bigger than the Lokpal.'' ''There is a lot of discontent among the unemployed youngsters. The youth movement has the potential to convert this dejection into hope,'' retired IPS Yashovardhan Azad said.

