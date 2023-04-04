Left Menu

MSM aims to facilitate 10k Indian students for higher education across top global universities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:58 IST
MSM aims to facilitate 10k Indian students for higher education across top global universities
  • Country:
  • India

Global education solutions provider MSM on Tuesday said it is targeting to facilitate over 10,000 Indian students who are looking to pursue higher education in different universities of the world.

The company helps students to get admissions in more than 1,200 universities across the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

MSM Founder Sanjay Laul said that since 2012, they have facilitated more than 1.45 lakh students find the right universities of their choice.

Overall in 2022, about 2,26,450 students went to study in Canada; over 1,90,000 in the US, over 1,30,000 to the UK and about 60,000 opted for Australia as their choice for higher education, he said.

''We are targeting more than 10 thousand students from the Indian market this year,'' Laul said.

Going by the current trend, these numbers are expected to grow by about 20 per cent in the next few years, he added.

Talking about the expansion plans, he said the company is working with more than 3,500 agents in India which help provide the right mix of students for the partner universities. The company is planning to open 50 offices this financial year and plans to hire 1,500 employees by the end of 2024.

The company already has 450 employees in India.

On the government's policies on education, Laul said they are futuristic and promising.

The only thing which needs attention is its implementation and for both the central and state governments to come together to implement the national education policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023