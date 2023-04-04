LeapScholar and University of Detroit Mercy Announce Partnership; Launch Innovative Pathway Program for Indian Students

• This partnership will bring University of Detroit Mercy's MS in Applied Data Analytics program to Indian students in a hybrid format at a much lower cost • University of Detroit Mercy is a highly ranked, premier private university in the USA • The STEM program will enable graduates to avail of a 3-year post-study work visa in the USA • The requirement for GRE test scores has been waived off for applicants LeapScholar, part of Leap, the world's largest end-to-end study abroad platform, announced its latest partnership with University of Detroit Mercy, one of the premier private universities in the USA. Leap, through its range of partnerships with universities across the globe, has been on a mission to provide Indian students with greater access to top-tier education at an affordable cost. With this collaboration, as part of Leap Advantage, LeapScholar brings University of Detroit Mercy's highly sought-after MS in Applied Data Analytics program to Indian students aspiring to earn a master's degree from the USA in a hybrid format at a much lower cost. University of Detroit Mercy is ranked among the best National Universities by U.S. News & World Report, and it also ranks in the top 50 Best Value Schools in the country. The MS in Applied Data Analytics program will be delivered to students online in the first semester in India and the remaining two semesters on-campus in Detroit, Michigan. This hybrid format will reduce the tuition fees of the program by almost 40% (approximately USD 21,000 or INR 17 lakhs savings, depending on currency conversion rates). The requirement for GRE test scores has been waived off as a part of the eligibility criteria for the program. Students who have completed a 3-year undergraduate degree from a reputable and recognized university, and possess a strong academic background, are eligible to apply for this program. The program has a STEM designation, which will enable Indian students to apply for a 3-year post-study work visa in the USA upon graduation, similar to full-time international students. Speaking on the collaboration with University of Detroit Mercy, Vaibhav Singh, Co-Founder, Leap, said, "This association with University of Detroit Mercy is another important milestone in Leap's efforts to enable quality and affordable international education for all. As the demand for STEM programs continues to rise, this latest partnership will bring a world-class MS in Applied Data Analytics program in a hybrid format and at a much lower cost to Indian students, benefitting aspirants seeking a master's degree in this field from the USA." ''We are excited to bring this cutting-edge program to students in India via hybrid mode through our innovative partnership with Leap. The demand for qualified workers in the Applied Data Analytics field far outstrips the supply and will for many years. At Detroit Mercy, we combine academic instruction and experiential learning to prepare graduates who are leaders in their fields. By leveraging the program's unique features, this partnership will deliver top-quality education and enhance the presence of Detroit Mercy in India,'' said Jocelyn Boryczka, the Dean of University of Detroit Mercy's College of Liberal Arts & Education.

The Fall session starts in August 2023, and applications are now open for Indian students. The last date to apply is July 1, 2023, and get an application fee waiver.

About LeapScholar Founded in 2019, LeapScholar is part of Leap, Asia's largest end-to-end study abroad platform, which also owns LeapFinance, and Yocket. LeapScholar has pioneered the 'platform way' of end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers and has a thriving community of over 2 million students. With the integration of colleges, universities, courses and programs on one platform, a student can find the most suited option with ease and make decisions based on merit, counselling and community advice. The platform also offers access to IELTS coaching programs.

About University of Detroit Mercy University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as the University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience.

