BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal acquitted in 2015 case

A Gorakhpur court acquitted BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Tuesday in a 2015 case of damage to public property.

An FIR was registered against Agarwal on a complaint by the security guard of DDU Gorakhpur University on May 27, 2015. The guard had alleged that Agarwal had tried to enter the varsity campus for morning walk. But when he refused to open the gate, the four-time former MLA of the BJP broke the lock and asked his men to beat the security guard.

The case was registered against him under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352(assault or criminal force), 447 (criminal trespass), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Agarwal had got bail earlier in the case. On Tuesday, MP/MLA Court judge Namrata Agarwal found him not guilty in the case, his counsel Madhusudan Tripathi said.

After the verdict, the Rajya Sabha MP expressed happiness and said he had complete faith in the judiciary. Agarwal said he believes in serving people with complete honesty.

His counsel added that two politically motivated cases were registered against him earlier too.

