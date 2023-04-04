Finland's president says working 'relentlessly' for Sweden to join NATO

Finland will work "relentlessly" to secure Sweden's membership of NATO, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Tuesday, shortly after his own country formally became the 31st country to join the Atlantic alliance.

"Finland's membership is not complete without Swedish membership. The work for Sweden's early membership continues relentlessly," Niinisto said in a statement.

Finland and Sweden applied together to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Of NATO's existing members, Hungary and Turkey have still to ratify Sweden's membership application.

