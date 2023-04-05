DU college provides counselling to students harassed at fest

Delhi University’s IPCW has started counselling sessions for students who have claimed to have experienced trauma due to the alleged harassment during its annual fest, said principal Poonam Kumria.

In her second statement in the last two days, the principal said Indraprastha College for Women is concerned over the inconvenience experienced by some of the students during the festival and requested the students to avail the services of the counsellor. On March 28, some ''unknown'' men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans and harassed women students during the annual 'Shruti' festival at the college.

A host of protests were organised against the principal following the incident, wherein the students also alleged attempts to ''saffronise” the college, claimed increased surveillance and curtailment of freedom of speech at the hands of the newly-appointed principal.

In a statement, Kumria said the management has also requested the police to send a lady officer to the college on Wednesday to register the students’ complaints.

''Being concerned with the inconvenience experienced by some of the students of the College, the management of Indraprastha College for Women has requested the SHO, Civil Lines to send a lady officer to the College between 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM 5 th April 2023 to register the complaints of the students who experienced trauma from the individuals who entered the College premises unauthorisedly,'' her statement issued on Tuesday, read.

She requested all students along with other stakeholders to be present at the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) room with all the material available with them.

''The management of the college is also concerned about the trauma experienced by some of the students and for that purpose, the College has requested the Counselor of the College to provide counselling to the students suffering, because of this unfortunate incident.

''The Counselor will be available in the counseling room of the College between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM from 5 April 2023 to 8 April 2023,'' the statement added.

The students have alleged that some men climbed the college boundary and harassed several women students during the festival. Following their protests, the DU formed a committee to look into ''the grievances raised by the students'' and asked the panel to submit its report in a week.

The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant).

On Monday, Delhi University released its first statement after an outcry, articulating that all those responsible for the incident should be punished and all information received by it will be provided to the law-enforcement agency with a request to expedite the investigation.

The students have demanded for the resignation of the principal and also asked the college management to convene a general body meeting to discuss the issue.

