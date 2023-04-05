Paper leak probe: Ex-secretary of HP Staff Service Commission sent to 5-day police remand

A court on Wednesday sent former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Service Selection Commission (HPSSC) Jatinder Kumar, arrested in connection with the Junior Office Assistant-Information Technology exam paper leak case, to five-day police remand.

Additional Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, Gaurav Mahajan sent Kumar to police remand till April 10, vigilance officials said.

The judge also allowed police to interrogate Kumar in connection with various other cases of paper leak in the HPSSC.

Kumar was called in for questioning at the vigilance police station in Hamirpur in connection with the Junior Office Assistant-Information Technology (JOA-IT) exam paper leak case on Tuesday and was later arrested.

DIG, Vigilance Bureau, G Shiva Kumar had said on April 1 that permission will be sought from the government under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to register an FIR against highly placed officials under scanner in the case.

Kumar had been called several times for questioning and further inquiry against him was going on, he had stated.

So far, leaks have been detected in about 30 examinations conducted by the HPSSC in the past. The vigilance department is probing irregularities in 22 examinations and has registered five FIRs so far. A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak cases.

The JOA-IT paper leak scam was unearthed on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths caught HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad red-handed with the solved question paper and cash amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, besides a laptop and other documents.

The state government had earlier suspended the functioning of the HPSSC over the recruitment exam paper leaks and postponed all the examinations. Later, it dissolved the commission.

