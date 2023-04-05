Left Menu

Kejriwal, Mann launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala'

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday launched the 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Phagwara.

Under the Punjab government's initiative, people can give a missed call on helpline number 7669400500 to seek a free yoga teacher.

Sixty people have been trained at the Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

A 'CM di yogshala' portal was also launched on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal said in the first phase, this programme was being launched in Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Phagwara.

Later, it will be launched throughout the state, said Kejriwal.

''If a group of 25 want to do yoga in their mohalla or any colony, then all one has to do is to give a missed call on the given phone number and Punjab government will provide free yoga teacher after taking all details from the caller.

''The teacher will teach yoga for free as per people's convenience in the morning,'' Kejriwal said.

Initially, we are starting this initiative in four cities -- Patiala, Phagwara, Amritsar and Ludhiana -- and later, it will be expanded to other cities and towns too and three crore people will be imparted free yoga training in the state, he said.

Kejriwal said a similar initiative was earlier launched in Delhi. ''Gradually 17,000 people started doing yoga every day. People were very happy...,'' Kejriwal said.

But the initiative was, however, stopped by the Lt Governor in Delhi, said Kejriwal.

The AAP government in Delhi had launched the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free yoga classes in 2021. The programme, however, was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Speaking on this occasion, Mann also said free yoga teachers will be provided for learning yoga under the 'CM di yogshala' initiative.

Ministers Balbir Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, MLAs Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Gurlal Ghanaur and Neena Mittal were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

