Left Menu

Govt says no plan to use Aadhaar data for census

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:00 IST
Govt says no plan to use Aadhaar data for census
Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has no plan to use Aadhaar data for census, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

''The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has informed that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for census,'' he said in a written reply.

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India, more than 136 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued by it till the end of February.

''... after adjusting for the estimated number of deaths, the estimated number of living Aadhaar number holders is 130.2 crore, which is over 94 per cent of the total projected population for 2022,'' Chandrasekhar said in reply to questions by Congress member Adoor Prakash.

Further, the minister said there is is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons from the Registrars appointed by state governments under the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 for the registration of births and deaths, to de-activate those Aadhaar numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023