Left Menu

G20's second EWG meeting develops consensus on priority areas Guwahati, A'

PTI | Guwahti | Updated: 05-04-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 18:31 IST
G20's second EWG meeting develops consensus on priority areas Guwahati, A'

The second Employment Working Group (EWG) under G20 Presidency developed consensus on the priority areas of addressing global skill gaps, gig and platform economy, social protection and sustainable financing of social security during its three-day meeting which concluded here on Wednesday.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with G20 members moving towards consensus on the priority areas, Labour and Employment Ministry Joint Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur said at a press conference here. The EWG has a mandate of addressing priority labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all.

The first day of the meeting comprised knowledge-sharing sessions by other working groups which had intersecting priority areas with the EWG, Thakur said.

"Presentations were made by the Sustainable Finance Working Group, digital economy working group, education Working Group, G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the Labour 20 and Business 20 chairs," Thakur said.

The Draft Ministerial Declaration was discussed on the second day with member countries deliberating on the outcomes on the key priority areas of EWG by bringing in all perspectives, he said.

On the concluding day, discussions were held on the Draft Ministerial Communique as comments and suggestions of the G20 countries were considered.

Altogether 74 delegates from 19 G20 countries, seven guest countries and five international organisations took part in the three-day meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023