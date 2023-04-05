Left Menu

Following HC order, Bengal decides to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 areas on Hanuman Jayanti

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to deploy paramilitary forces in the police commisionerates of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.Hooghly, a part of which witnessed violence during the Ram Navami festival recently, and Barrackpore are industrial areas of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:00 IST
Following HC order, Bengal decides to deploy paramilitary forces in 3 areas on Hanuman Jayanti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to deploy paramilitary forces in the police commisionerates of Hooghly, Barrackpore and Kolkata during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior official said.

Hooghly, a part of which witnessed violence during the Ram Navami festival recently, and Barrackpore are industrial areas of the state. ''There will be an ample number of state police forces deployed at sensitive areas in the state and also at those places where violence was witnessed recently. Apart from that, we have decided to deploy three companies of paramilitary forces in Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore commissionerates,'' the official told PTI after a high-level meeting. Clashes also occurred in a part of Howrah district during Ram Navami festival. It was also decided at the meeting that a list of volunteers participating in processions scheduled for the Hanuman Jayanti festival will have to be submitted to the local police station.

''Everyone will be given an identity card by the police. No one will be allowed to participate in the procession without this card,'' he said. The administration will not allow more than 100 people to participate in any procession on Thursday. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

“We have taken all sorts of precautionary measures and will not allow anything to go wrong tomorrow,'' the official said.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held virtually by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi with senior police officers of the state.

''We do not want any repetition of incidents of vandalism or clashes which we witnessed during the Ram Navami processions,'' the bureaucrat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

Man gets 7 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor autistic boy

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; Gilead details promising early COVID antiviral data, setting up larger studies and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities; G...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023