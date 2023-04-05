Left Menu

Equestrianism-Ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes upheld, says FEI

The decision taken by the FEI Board upholds the measures introduced in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The FEI Board met to discuss the framework recommended on 28 March by the IOC for the return of neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competition," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 22:34 IST
Equestrianism-Ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes upheld, says FEI
Protective measures prohibiting Russian and Belarusian athletes, horses and officials from participating in International Equestrian Federation's (FEI) events will remain in place until further notice, the governing body said on Wednesday. The decision taken by the FEI Board upholds the measures introduced in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The FEI Board met to discuss the framework recommended on 28 March by the IOC for the return of neutral athletes from Russia and Belarus to international competition," FEI President Ingmar De Vos said. "It is the view of the FEI Board that at this stage neutrality cannot be defined and evaluated in a sufficiently satisfactory way," he added, saying that no events organised in Russia and Belarus can be entered in the FEI Calendar for 2023.

