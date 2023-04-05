Former headmaster sentenced to 10 yrs RI for sexually assaulting 11 girls

A POCSO court in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Wednesday sentenced a former school headmaster to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 11 girl students in 2015.

The 62-year-old convict had outraged the modesty of 11 girls while serving as the headmaster of a school in Lephripara block.

Additional District Judge Mahendra Kumar Sutradhar sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment.

The former headmaster had molested, and in some cases, raped the girls in the school after finding the survivors alone.

He was arrested on June 14, 2016 and has been in prison since then.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 47,000 on him. He will have to undergo an additional six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

