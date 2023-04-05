India elected to UN Statistical Commission for four-year period

Left Menu

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

In a significant victory, India has been elected to the UN Statistical Commission for a four-year period in a “competitive” election. India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes. A second candidate is yet to be decided between South Korea and China and the balloting process will resume later in the day for electing the remaining AsiaPacific States member.

India was elected by secret ballot while Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania and the United States of America were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office beginning January 1, 2024.

“India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday.

He added that India’s ''expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission.” The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world. It is the highest decision making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting of statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international level.

The Commission consists of 24 member countries of the United Nations elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the basis of an equitable geographical distribution. Five members are from African States, four from Asia-Pacific States, four from Eastern European States, four from Latin American and Caribbean States and seven members from Western European and other States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

