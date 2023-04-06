Pb govt introduces millets in menu of all centres of State Institute of Sports
Trainees are being made aware of the benefits of coarse grains, including millets, in their diet, she said.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has introduced millets in the menu for players at all centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet.
''Millets will be provided thrice a week in the form of Ragi porridge (Dalia), mixed millet chapatis and Bajra-Dal Khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically,'' Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.
He said this initiative is part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab.
Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said the department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative.
The year 2023 has been declared as International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Trainees are being made aware of the benefits of coarse grains, including millets, in their diet, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
350 Delhi govt schools to get 20 computers each, all teachers, principals, vice- principals to get tablets: Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Australian jury mulls verdicts in Israeli principal trial
334 candidates recommended for vacant post of principals in Delhi govt schools: LG office
UPSC recommends 334 candidates for vacant principal posts in Delhi government schools
India to pitch for open access to research among G20 countries: Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Sood