Delhi govt to provide free training to people interested in forest and wildlife conservation

In due course, the training will cover all forest and biodiversity laws and conservation activities.Involving the general public to give a boost to forest and wildlife conservation efforts in Delhi is the larger objective, the official added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:06 IST
The Delhi government, starting this year, will provide free training to people interested in forest and wildlife conservation, officials said on Thursday.

It is also considering setting up a forest training institute in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change.

A Forest and Wildlife department official said the goal of the programme is to share knowledge with the general public to boost conservation efforts in the national capital.

The department has already set up a four-member training cell while a website is being created. A reputable institution will be engaged to conduct the training.

''To start with, we are inviting applications for those interested in understanding the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and its application from everyone – be it students, professionals…,'' the official said.

The programme will be very flexible, the official said, adding as an example that one can even ask for training on seeking permission for cutting and pruning trees. In due course, the training will cover all forest and biodiversity laws and conservation activities.

''Involving the general public to give a boost to forest and wildlife conservation efforts in Delhi is the larger objective,'' the official added. He said a forest training institute is urgently required to train people to create ''green jobs'' such as wildlife biologists, nature guides, plantation managers, tree doctors, arborists and gardeners; upgrade the skills of forest staff and train new recruits. The department will also conduct training classes for development and enforcement agencies for the effective implementation of various laws such as the Indian Forest Act, Forest Conservation Act and the Wildlife Protection Act, among others. An internship programme to involve the youth in the protection and rejuvenation of green spaces in Delhi will also be started shortly, the official said.

