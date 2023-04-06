Delhi-RERA, Naredco join hands to launch National Institute of Real Estate Development for capacity building

Delhi-RERA and realtors' body Naredco have partnered to launch National Institute of Real Estate Development (NIRED) for capacity building of stakeholders in real estate, construction and infrastructure sector.

''The Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) have joined hands to launch the National Institute of Real Estate Development (NIRED),'' Naredco said in a statement.

This forum's primary objective is to develop and build human resource capacity to enhance the quality and productivity of works in real estate and infrastructure sector.

Anand Kumar, Chairman of Delhi-RERA, said, ''This partnership aims to establish a National Institute for Real Estate Development, as well as to plan and conduct training courses for promoters, builders, real estate agents, allottees, and all other parties involved in the industry.'' Delhi-RERA will strive to promote awareness about the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act 2016, so that all individuals can comply with the regulations outlined in the legislation, Kumar added.

Rajan Bandelkar, President of Naredco, said the association has tied up with RERA to take up real estate training.

The association would play a pivotal role in bridging the skill gap in the real estate sector and provide the necessary training to young professionals and other stakeholders, he said.

''The institute will offer a platform for everyone to enhance their knowledge and skills, making them industry-ready and contributing to the growth of the sector,'' Bandelkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)