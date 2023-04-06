Left Menu

Kejriwal says MCD schools will be upgraded on lines of Delhi govt schools in 5 years

He identified several areas that require attention, including sanitation, toilets facilities, overburdened teachers and a lack of adequate number of non-educational staff, the government said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the education system in MCD schools on Thursday and said they will be upgraded on the lines of Delhi government schools in the next five years.

Chairing a high-level meeting with Education Minister Atishi and MCD officials, Kejriwal emphasised the need for a significant overhaul of the infrastructure of the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

During the meeting, Kejriwal said even the best schools of MCD fail to match the standard of Delhi government schools. He identified several areas that require attention, including sanitation, toilets facilities, overburdened teachers and a lack of adequate number of non-educational staff, the government said in a statement.

''The chief minister stressed that MCD schools need to be transformed on the lines of Delhi government schools. The Kejriwal Model of Education, which has transformed Delhi's government schools, will be implemented in MCD schools very soon,'' the statement added.

The chief minister expressed confidence in the talent of children, stating that if MCD supports them adequately, they will outperform the whole nation. He also highlighted the need to motivate teachers and principals and send them for proper training, similar to Delhi government teachers, officials said.

''The chief minister has set a target of transforming the infrastructure of all MCD schools within five years. The government also plans to identify vacant land in MCD schools for the construction of new secondary schools,'' the statement added.

Kejriwal directed MCD officials to deploy estate managers, IT assistants and security guards in all schools. Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, MCD Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal and MCD Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal also attended the review meeting.

