HP govt will resolve 'nautor land' issue in Kinnaur: CM

The state government will find an amicable solution to the 'nautor land' issue in Kinnaur district after examining all aspects, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said. He said so while speaking at the Kinnaur Welfare Society's Program 'Toshim-2023' here on Wednesday evening, a statement issued on Thursday said. 'Nautor' land refers to unutilised land outside towns, but not in protected forests, which authorities can decide to allow people to use. Kinnaur district has a rich culture and the present state government would come up with innovative ideas to promote the rich cultural heritage of this tribal district, he said, adding that in order to provide maximum benefit to the apple growers, 10 controlled atmosphere (CA) stores will be set up in the state.

It will not only protect the apple growers from any exploitation by middlemen but will also ensure remunerative prices for the growers. The department has already floated tenders for setting up these stores, he said. Forty bighas of land have been identified in Kinnaur for establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School construction work for which will be started this year, adding that these schools would be opened in each assembly segment of the state to ensure quality education to the students near their homes, the chief minister said. The state government has presented a green budget with measures aimed at preserving the environment of the state besides making efforts towards producing green energy and green ammonia to promote a sustainable future, Sukhu said.

He honoured notable individuals from various fields, including boxer Meenakshi Negi and Principal Commissioner (GST) Jammu and Kashmir Hir Bhagat Negi, for their distinguished contributions to the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)