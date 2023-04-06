Left Menu

Gujarat: Cong cites deaths of conservancy workers while cleaning sewer lines, asks for end to practice

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday cited recent incidents of deaths of workers involved in cleaning of sewer lines and sought an end to the practice by deploying technology.Three safai kamdars conservancy workers have died in Bharuch, two in Umargam in Valsad and two in Rajkot in the last 15 days after they entered through manholes to clean sewer lines, Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker told reporters.We demand that such inhuman practices should immediately stop.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:21 IST
Gujarat: Cong cites deaths of conservancy workers while cleaning sewer lines, asks for end to practice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress on Thursday cited recent incidents of deaths of workers involved in cleaning of sewer lines and sought an end to the practice by deploying technology.

Three 'safai kamdars' (conservancy workers) have died in Bharuch, two in Umargam in Valsad and two in Rajkot in the last 15 days after they entered through manholes to clean sewer lines, Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker told reporters.

''We demand that such inhuman practices should immediately stop. The Congress-led UPA government had brought an Act against manual scavenging, but it is not being implemented in Gujarat,'' he said.

''Technology is available to clean sewer lines but instead of deploying it authorities are using people to enter underground gutters for cleaning. There is a provision of providing safety gear to safai kamdars to protect them from poisonous gases in sewer lines. But these provisions are not being followed,'' he said.

There are 105 families that are involved in manual cleaning of sewer lines and they must be given alternate employment so that this inhuman practice can be stopped forever, Banker said.

''As per the figures we have received, in the last three decades 136 safai kamdars have died in Gujarat when they went to clean sewerage lines. Gujarat is second in the country in the number of such deaths,'' he said.

The issue of such deaths was recently discussed in the state Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023