IIT-Roorkee holds annual convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, held its 22nd annual convocation on Thursday with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing it virtually. He also presented the institutes annual report to provide an overview of its achievements and vision as it aims to become a hub for world-class education.

PTI | Roorkee | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, held its 22nd annual convocation on Thursday with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing it virtually. Pradhan began his virtual address with an apology for not being able to personally attend the convocation due to some urgent engagement and wished the students well for their endeavours. The institute handed out 2,022 certificates, including 1,005 graduation and 638 master's degrees and 379 PhDs. Director KK Pant encouraged the graduates to strengthen their networking and communication abilities, periodically develop relevant skills, think like entrepreneurs and expand their leadership qualities. He also presented the institute's annual report to provide an overview of its achievements and vision as it aims to become a hub for world-class education. BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the institute's board of governors, presided over the ceremony.

