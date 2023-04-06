Scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Akash Deep b Sharma 57 Venkatesh Iyer b Willey 3 Mandeep Singh b Willey 0 Nitish Rana c Karthik b Bracewell 1 Rinku Singh c Karthik b Patel 46 Andre Russell c Kohli b Sharma 0 Shardul Thakur c Maxwell b Mohammed Siraj 68 Sunil Narine not out 0 Umesh Yadav not out 6 Extras: (B-4, LB-6, NB-3, W-10) 23 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-26, 3-47, 4-89, 5-89, 6-192, 7-198.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-1, David Willey 4-1-16-2, Akash Deep 2-0-30-0, Michael Bracewell 3-0-34-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-6-0, Karn Sharma 3-0-26-2, Harshal Patel 3-0-38-1. (MORE)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chris Gayle recalls his memories with Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2023
Ampere and Royal Challengers Bangalore Announce a Stylish and Sustainable Cheer Squad, First-of-its-kind in the History of T20 Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in Indian Premier League.
KKR's Sunil Narine completes 150 appearances in Indian Premier League
Scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders