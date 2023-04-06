Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:36 IST
Scoreboard: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Akash Deep b Sharma 57 Venkatesh Iyer b Willey 3 Mandeep Singh b Willey 0 Nitish Rana c Karthik b Bracewell 1 Rinku Singh c Karthik b Patel 46 Andre Russell c Kohli b Sharma 0 Shardul Thakur c Maxwell b Mohammed Siraj 68 Sunil Narine not out 0 Umesh Yadav not out 6 Extras: (B-4, LB-6, NB-3, W-10) 23 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-26, 3-47, 4-89, 5-89, 6-192, 7-198.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-1, David Willey 4-1-16-2, Akash Deep 2-0-30-0, Michael Bracewell 3-0-34-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-6-0, Karn Sharma 3-0-26-2, Harshal Patel 3-0-38-1. (MORE)

