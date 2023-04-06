Left Menu

Maha: 17-year-old boy booked for raping, impregnating teen girlfriend

The rape incidents took place in January and February when the boy used to come to the victims house when she was alone.

Maha: 17-year-old boy booked for raping, impregnating teen girlfriend
A 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly raping his girlfriend and impregnating her in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The boy was booked on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions on the complaint of the victim, also 17 years of age, the MFC police station official said.

''They studied in the same school and college and have known each other for some time. The rape incidents took place in January and February when the boy used to come to the victim's house when she was alone. The boy is yet to be detained,'' he added.

