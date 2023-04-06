Left Menu

'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' I-cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

The department of Sainik Welfare of Rajasthan will issue Veer Mata and Veer Pita identity cards to the parents of martyrs, officials said on Thursday.The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sainik Kalyan Board chaired by Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:42 IST
'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' I-cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The department of Sainik Welfare of Rajasthan will issue 'Veer Mata' and 'Veer Pita' identity cards to the parents of martyrs, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sainik Kalyan Board chaired by Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here. Also, the procedure involved in naming schools or public places after martyrs and gallantry awardee winners will be simplified.

The governor also directed officials to implement various schemes for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families effectively and in a time-bound manner.

''On the initiative of Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Sainik Kalyan department will now issue 'Veer Mata' identity card to the martyr's mother and 'Veer Pita' to the martyr's father. Similarly, simplification will be done in the policy of naming schools or public places after the names of martyred soldiers and gallantry awarded soldiers,'' a release said. Mishra said the families of martyrs and ex-servicemen should get due respect in society. He said that everyone should work together to solve the social, family and economic problems of the dependents of the martyrs. The governor said that wide publicity should be given to various schemes related to the welfare of soldiers and the facilities being provided to them.

Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, Chairman of the State Level Sainik Kalyan Advisory Committee Manvendra Singh Jasol, Vice President Ram Sahai Bajia, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023