Three held in Gurugram for betting on IPL match
All three were arrested and seven mobile phones and a laptop seized from them.The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Public Gambling Act at Kherki Daula police station.The accused were betting on an Indian Premier League match. An FIR has been registered against them.
Three suspected bookies were arrested while allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League match, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Wednesday raided a building in Sector 81 where they found Rohit, Yaman and Bhanu Pratap betting on the match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, they said. All three were arrested and seven mobile phones and a laptop seized from them.
The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Public Gambling Act at Kherki Daula police station.
''The accused were betting on an Indian Premier League match. An FIR has been registered against them. Seven mobile phones and a laptop were seized from their possession,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.
