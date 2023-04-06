Assets worth over Rs 37 cr of 41 drug peddlers attached in Haryana

The Haryana government has been taking effective measures to break the backbone of drug peddlers and assets worth Rs 37.29 crore of 41 accused have been attached, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Thursday. Besides, the properties of 77 persons involved in crimes under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have also been demolished, he said.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau here, said an official statement.

He said the supply and use of prescription medicines should also be monitored in the state and directed that officers should regularly visit drug de-addiction centres in the districts and also conduct surprise inspections.

Apart from this, sub-divisional magistrates must also visit and inspect drug de-addiction centres once every month, he said.

The chief secretary said that at present 90 drug de-addiction centres are running in the state. Of these centres, 21 are run by government and NGOs. He further directed the deputy commissioners to hold a monthly meeting of the District Level Committee and review the situation of drug abuse. The decisions of these meetings should be updated on the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau portal, he said in the meeting.

Kaushal said that the 'Dhakad' programme being run to spread drug abuse awareness among the youth should also be conducted on a large scale. 'Dhakad' teams should also be constituted in educational institutions, which will make students aware of the fatal consequences of drug abuse.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, T V S N Prasad said that an advisory board will be constituted soon for the effective use and implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, G Anupama, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Vijayendra Kumar, Director General of Police, P K Agrawal, Director General Prisons, Mohammad Akil, ADGP Crime, Panchkula, O P Singh, ADGP CID, Alok Mittal, and IGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Amitabh Singh Dhillon were among other senior officers present.

