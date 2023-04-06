Hardayal Library employees to get their arrears soon: Mayor

Employees of Hardayal Library, who have not been paid for years, will soon get their arrears, assured Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday.

Located in Chandni Chowk, the 163-year-old library functions on grants provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to officials, Oberoi held a meeting with the employees of Hardayal Municipal Public Library at Civic Center and listened to their problems after which she gave instructions to constitute a verification committee for the early resolution of the matter.

''Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi said a Verification Committee is being formed for the distribution of salaries of the employees. This Committee will submit the report within 15 days,'' the civic body said in the statement.

''Verification of each employee will be done along with the appointment letter. After this, they will be given salary as soon as possible,'' it added.

Addressing the employees of Hardayal Municipal Public Library, Oberoi asked them to submit their appointment letters.

''It is our responsibility to provide salary to all the employees. It is our priority to pay the salaries of the employees for 2 years as soon as possible,'' she said.

