Left Menu

Hardayal Library employees to get their arrears soon: Mayor

It is our priority to pay the salaries of the employees for 2 years as soon as possible, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:49 IST
Hardayal Library employees to get their arrears soon: Mayor
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of Hardayal Library, who have not been paid for years, will soon get their arrears, assured Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday.

Located in Chandni Chowk, the 163-year-old library functions on grants provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to officials, Oberoi held a meeting with the employees of Hardayal Municipal Public Library at Civic Center and listened to their problems after which she gave instructions to constitute a verification committee for the early resolution of the matter.

''Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi said a Verification Committee is being formed for the distribution of salaries of the employees. This Committee will submit the report within 15 days,'' the civic body said in the statement.

''Verification of each employee will be done along with the appointment letter. After this, they will be given salary as soon as possible,'' it added.

Addressing the employees of Hardayal Municipal Public Library, Oberoi asked them to submit their appointment letters.

''It is our responsibility to provide salary to all the employees. It is our priority to pay the salaries of the employees for 2 years as soon as possible,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023