BRS calls for protest against 'Centre's attempts to privatise' Singareni Collieries

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre is making veiled attempts to privatise the state-owned miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL, ruling BRS leader and Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday called for protests on April 8 at Mancherial, Kothagudem and Ramagundam in the State.Stating that the Centre issued a notification to auction the mines in Sattupalli Block 3, Shravan Palli, Penagadapa, Rama Rao, in a statement here, demanded the auctioning process, which was reportedly scheduled to be conducted from March 29 to May 30, be rolled back.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:16 IST
Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre is making ''veiled attempts'' to privatise the state-owned miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), ruling BRS leader and Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday called for protests on April 8 at Mancherial, Kothagudem and Ramagundam in the State.

Stating that the Centre issued a notification to auction the mines in Sattupalli Block 3, Shravan Palli, Penagadapa, Rama Rao, in a statement here, demanded the auctioning process, which was reportedly scheduled to be conducted from March 29 to May 30, be rolled back. Further, he demanded that SCCL should be allocated the mines without auctioning. ''BRS leaders and activists along with Singareni employees will protest against the Centre in Mancherial, Kothagudem, Ramagundam on April 8,'' Rama Rao said. The protests proposed by BRS coincide with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad on April 8 to flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Tirupati and to participate in other development programmes. Dismissing the allegation that the Centre was trying to privatise the Singareni, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Singareni comes within the purview of the Telangana government and that the State has full powers over the administration of it. ''If KCR family tries to privatise Singareni, BJP would stall that,'' he said. SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

