Left Menu

Paper leak accused carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Odisha

The Special Operations Group SOG of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Anil Kumar Meena alias Shersingh Meena, the absconding accused in a paper leak case in Odisha, an official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:21 IST
Paper leak accused carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested Anil Kumar Meena alias Shersingh Meena, the absconding accused in a paper leak case in Odisha, an official said. The state police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Meena's arrest.

Additional Director General of Police, SOG, Ashok Kumar Rathore said the accused Anil Meena, wanted in the senior teacher (secondary education department) competitive examination 2022, has been arrested from Odisha. He said the accused is being brought to Jaipur and will be interrogated. The Grade II teacher recruitment paper was leaked in December last year following which it was cancelled.

More than 50 people, including candidates, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. It is alleged that Meena had arranged the paper and sold it to other accused. Another main accused Suresh Dhaka is still absconding.

Earlier, in February this year, one of the accused Bhupendra Saran was arrested from Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023