Young victim of Brazil daycare center attack is buried

Residents of Blumenau, a city in Southern Brazil, gathered on Thursday at a cemetery to attend the burial of one of the four children killed by a man armed with a small axe in a local daycare center.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Blumenau, a city in Southern Brazil, gathered on Thursday at a cemetery to attend the burial of one of the four children killed by a man armed with a small axe in a local daycare center. As the coffin was carried to the burial site, it was met by an emotional atmosphere.

A religious mass was held and several wreaths of flowers with messages of solidarity were sent to accompany the homage. On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man scaled the wall of the daycare center, killed four children and wounded five others, before turning himself in.

Police said three boys - two aged 4 and one aged 5 - and one girl aged 7 were killed. Four other children who were wounded have since been released from the hospital and are at home after undergoing surgical procedures and tests, according to the local hospital.

The attack came nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others in a Sao Paulo school.

