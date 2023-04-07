PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in letter to people
- Country:
- India
Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.
In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, ''It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated.'' ''(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education,'' Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.
''It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India,'' he said.
The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Narendra Modi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Sisodia
- India
- Narendra
- Delhi
ALSO READ
U.S. pick for World Bank, Ajay Banga, to meet with Modi in native India
Indian Railways completes 100 per cent electrification in Odisha
Kerala HC disposes of PIL seeking to block access to 'Telegram' in India
India must lead in 6G technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India, Japan share responsibility to maintain, strengthen international order based on rule of law