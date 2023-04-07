Left Menu

L&T Finance Employees Walk Towards Good Health with Stepathon Challenge

Im sure all of us will apply the learnings from this activity to our journey towards Lakshya 2026. The attributes of teamwork, planning, discipline and accountability that were displayed during the Stepathon challenge are the bedrock of the companys culture and can play an important role in the achievement of the Lakshya 2026 goal where the company is aiming to become a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 10:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 10:09 IST
L&T Finance Employees Walk Towards Good Health with Stepathon Challenge

Setting an example of excellence in teamwork, employees of L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies, have walked a total of 27.6 crore steps, covering 1.9 lakh kilometers in a 60-day fitness Stepathon challenge. As a part of the challenge, 670 employees based out of the Kalina, Mumbai office, who were divided into 67 teams, competed to take the highest steps during the 60 days of the competition. The objective of the LTF Stepathon challenge was to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among its employees while simultaneously encouraging teamwork. The company honored the top two teams with the highest number of steps and also felicitated those who lost maximum weight during this period. Weekly winners were also recognised who took the highest number of steps during the challenge. Addressing the participants at the culmination of the LTF Stepathon challenge, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said, "While the challenge was mainly aimed at promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among our employees, it has also demonstrated the importance of teamwork and situational leadership. The teams which won had immaculately planned their daily, weekly, and monthly targets to remain at the top. Their execution was flawless with clear targets assigned to each member and every member displaying exemplary discipline in achieving their targets. We declared weekly winners during the span of the competition but the fact that there were no weekly winners in the top two teams just goes on to show the immense importance of teamwork over individual performance. I'm sure all of us will apply the learnings from this activity to our journey towards Lakshya 2026." The attributes of teamwork, planning, discipline and accountability that were displayed during the Stepathon challenge are the bedrock of the company's culture and can play an important role in the achievement of the Lakshya 2026 goal where the company is aiming to become a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company. Also, the Stepathon challenge has brought a renewed commitment among the employees to focus on their health and strive for the best results professionally. About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH) (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated AAA - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi" which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled, retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scalewhile keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The company has over 7 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023