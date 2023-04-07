BJP planning to demolish school close to its central office in Delhi, claims AAP's Sanjay Singh
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the BJP is going to demolish a government school adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and take its possession.
- Country:
- India
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the BJP is going to demolish a government school adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and take its possession. Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that BJP's new central office encroaches on a government school adjacent to it and that the party is now ''planning to run bulldozers on it.'' ''A government school right beside BJP's new office is going to be demolished as the party wants to take possession of the land. First, they built a party office by occupying the school and now, they are planning to run bulldozers on it. AAP will never let that happen,'' Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, claimed.
Future of over 350 children will be at stake if the school is demolished, he said. ''As long as the AAP government is there in Delhi, no school will be allowed to be demolished. BJP is planning to get that school demolished in the name of re-development. The party has its own private schools and in order to do their business, they are closing down government schools,'' he alleged.
Referring to Manish Sisodia's letter from the prison, Singh said that the former Deputy Chief Minister has expressed his concerns over the Prime Minister's lack of education, and said the country cannot be run by someone who ''does not understand the importance of education.'' Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a letter on Twitter in which his former deputy said, ''It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated.'' ''(Narendra) Modi does not understand science… Modi ji does not understand the importance of education,'' Sisodia claimed in the letter.
Sisodia alleged that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Singh
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Sisodia
- Sanjay Singh
- Narendra
- Deen Dayal
- Delhi
ALSO READ
I urge PM Narendra Modi to release those arrested for pasting posters against him: Delhi CM Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar protest.
Deeply missed Manish Sisodia while presenting Delhi Budget. We presented a good budget: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot to PTI.
Excise Case: Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia bail in CBI case, pronouncement on March
Delhi court reserves order till March 31 on former deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea in excise policy case filed by CBI.
Delhi Court fixes April 5 for hearing Sisodia's bail plea hearing; ED files reply