Mizoram observes Good Friday with religious fervour

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Good Friday, the anniversary of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was observed in the Christian-dominated state of Mizoram with religious fervour and solemnity as worship programmes were held across the state.

All local churches of different Christian denominations held special services and congregational singing or services locally known as ''Zaikhawm or Lengkhawm'' to observe the day.

Believers of the Catholic denomination in the state took out processions, carrying wooden crosses to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Christ.

Church bells rang all over the state as people went to their respective places of worship and the priests and preachers delivered sermons about the sufferings of Christ to save the world.

Holy Communion was organised by churches on Thursday night.

All government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks and private establishments remained closed on Friday as the government declared a public holiday on the occasion of Good Friday.

