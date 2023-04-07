Left Menu

G20 presidency: CAG team reviews preparations for SAI20 meet in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:09 IST
A six member team from the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) visited Goa to review preparations for the upcoming Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI20) meet scheduled to held in mid-June as part of India's G20 presidency, an official said on Friday.

The meet of the Supreme Audit Institutions or SAI20, a group of audit organizations from G20 countries that promotes good governance, transparency and accountability, will be held in the coastal state between June 12 and 14, the official said.

''As part of India's presidency of the G20, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu will chair the SAI20 for the year 2023. This gives India an opportunity to play a leadership role in promoting good governance and accountability in the public sector,'' he said.

''India will hold the second meeting of the two scheduled SAI20 meetings as part of the G20 summit in Goa from June 12 to 14, 2023. The first meeting for senior officials of SAI20 member nations and the World Bank was held in Guwahati in mid-March,'' he added.

Sanjit Rodrigues, Secretary Protocol and Nodal Officer of G20, Goa, chaired a meeting with the delegation led by Vishal Desai, Director (Personnel) CAG, on Thursday at the state Secretariat.

The delegation is in Goa till Saturday and will visit hotels, airports, and conference locations to review the preparations for the SA120 summit, which will deliberate on topics like blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence (AI), the official added.

