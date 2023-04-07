UP RERA mulls strict action as 41 of 51 promoters skip important meeting

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is mulling stern action against real estate developers, after 41 out of 51 promoters from across the state skipped an important review meeting of projects despite its summons, according to officials.

Among the possible actions that could be taken against these promoters are freezing of bank accounts, withholding of purchase of unit sales, ban on new project registration or jail term if found to be selling units in lapsed projects, they said.

UP RERA secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said that a review meeting of the non-NCR projects was called at the authority's Lucknow office on March 28, but 41 out of the 51 promoters remained absent from it.

“Promoters who are constantly absent in the review meetings and ignoring the orders of the Authority, are now listed by the Authority and action against them will be taken soon, as per RERA rules.

''The proceedings include freezing of bank accounts, prohibiting their sale and purchase and their new projects will not be registered by RERA,'' Tyagi said, according to a statement.

He further noted that, ''promoters who are selling the unit despite project lapse will be charged with the sections of the RERA Act and possible imprisonment. According to Section-3(1) & 59 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016''.

The secretary said that UP RERA is reviewing projects whose completion date has expired but so far these promoters have not reported the completion of the projects nor applied for the extension of the project.

Such promoters are being called by the UP RERA Authority for a review meeting but many promoters were absent in this meeting, he added.

A list of promoters from the districts of Lucknow, Varanasi, Mathura, Kanpur Nagar, Rampur, Firozabad Agra, Barabanki, Moradabad, Raebareli, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Agra and Mirzapur has been released who have consistently ignored the authority's orders and were absent from the review meeting, Tyagi said.

''The RERA Act was formed for the development of the real estate sector keeping in mind the interests of promoters and buyers both. In the real estate sector of Uttar Pradesh, any irregularity in compliance of the RERA Act will not be tolerated by the Authority and immediate action will be taken as per rules,'' he added.

The UP RERA has now given a time till April 11, to the erring promoters to explain their situation, failing which legal action would be initiated against them, an official said.

