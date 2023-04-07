`Every govt medical college in Maha to have affiliated nursing college'

Left Menu

Every government medical college in Maharashtra will have an affiliated nursing college, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said here on Friday. He was speaking at an event organised at the Government Medical College here to create awareness about organ donation.Every medical college in the state will have an affiliated nursing college, he said, adding that the intention was to create a pool of adequate number of trained nurses.

Every government medical college in Maharashtra will have an affiliated nursing college, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said here on Friday. He was speaking at an event organised at the Government Medical College here to create awareness about organ donation.

''Every medical college in the state will have an affiliated nursing college,'' he said, adding that the intention was to create a pool of adequate number of trained nurses. The government has received a proposal to upgrade the health facility at Paithan in the district from 30 to 100 beds and it will be considered positively, he said.

Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad who hails from Aurangabad district and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel were also present at the event.

Referring to Karad's demand that doctors' vacancies at government hospitals in the state be filled up by hiring on contract basis, Mahajan said, ''Posts of 1,432 residential doctors have been sanctioned, 778 doctors have been interviewed and they will join service soon.'' As many as 5,056 vacancies of group D and C employees will be filled up, the minister said, adding that overall, nearly 15,000 posts will be filled up within two months.

On organ donation, Mahajan said in the West, 3,500 in every 10,000 persons donate organs while the ratio is just one in 10,000 in India.

''Therefore, organ donation should become a movement and not just remain an event,'' Mahajan said.

Jaleel in his speech pointed out that the government was setting up more medical colleges but had not recruited enough teaching staff.

''It is good that the BJP government has taken a decision to set up medical colleges in all districts. (But) The state government published a notification ordering existing staff to go to other districts as inspection by the National Medical Commission was scheduled,'' he claimed.

''If there are so many vacancies of teaching staff in existing medical colleges, then constructing buildings only will not work. There should be teaching staff in medical colleges. This cheating should stop and the government should accept openly that we have vacancies,'' Jaleel said.

He also questioned delay in the appointment of class 4 staff at the Government Medical College, Aurangabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

