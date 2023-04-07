Left Menu

'Illegal' mazars in U'khand to be demolished, says CM Dhami

No one should even think about encroaching on land here, let alone doing it, Dhami said in a tweet. But encroachments in the name of mazars or anything else will not be allowed. We will not let land jihad prosper.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:09 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the authorities would demolish mazars that have come up on illegally-occupied land.

''We will demolish illegal mazars in Uttarakhand. This is a new Uttarakhand. No one should even think about encroaching on land here, let alone doing it,'' Dhami said in a tweet. Later, speaking at an event in Nainital's Kaladhungi, Dhami said the authorities had identified over a thousand illegal structures erected in the name of mazars and others. ''We are not against anyone. But encroachments in the name of mazars or anything else will not be allowed. We will not let 'land jihad' prosper. ''We believe in the law. We will not allow anyone's appeasement,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

