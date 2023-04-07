Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:08 IST
The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalised for bronchitis, won't preside over Good Friday's Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.
It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.
He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- Rome
- Pope Francis
- the Colosseum
- Francis
- St. Peter's Basilica
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clergy sex abuse victims feel 'vindicated' after Vatican talks
Strike at Port Jerome refinery extended to March 29 - union
Pope Francis getting better, hospital treatment continues - Vatican
Pope Francis in much better health after antibiotics -statement
Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalisation with infection