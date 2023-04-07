Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre to offer free certification programmes for students

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:14 IST
The Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre has launched two free-of-cost certificate programmes on banking and financial technology for students, the company said on Friday.

The certificate programmes have been launched as part of the state government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, a press release said.

Classes would be conducted for 18-20 weeks in hybrid mode and students from government colleges, universities and belonging to economically weaker sections are eligible to apply for the courses.

''Tamil Nadu has a clearly-set goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, and skilling is an essential part of this agenda because a better and highly trained youth can help accelerate our growth path towards the goal,'' TNASDC chief mentor and director Sai Sumanth said.

''For the financial technology course, we have tied up with New-York-based Aphabeta.io, to teach investment strategies. For the banking and finance programme, we will encourage the successful candidates to take up IIBF (Indian Institute of Banking and Finance) certification tests and our organisation can help fund such tests too,'' he added.

