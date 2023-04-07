Left Menu

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 07-04-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 19:46 IST
Punjab Police cancels leave of its personnel till April 14
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police has cancelled leave of its personnel till April 14, an official order said on Friday.

Though no reason for the cancellation of leave has been given, the development comes ahead of the Baisakhi festival.

No leave may please be sanctioned to gazetted and non-gazetted officers till April 14, according to a communication by the police.

All kinds of leaves sanctioned previously stand cancelled forthwith, it added.

On Baisakhi day, a large number of devotees across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras across the state including at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

Baisakhi is one of Punjab's biggest festivals and it marks the foundation day of the ''Khalsa Panth'' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of the harvest season.

