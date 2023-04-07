Left Menu

Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification

The Minister reminded Shah that the National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test NRA-CET to replace multiple examinations, and to conduct these in 12 Indian languages.However, its not being implemented properly, including in the CRPF recruitment notification, he said in the letter. Rama Rao appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages got equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:25 IST
Telangana Minister KTR writes to Amit Shah on CRPF recruitment notification
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi.

As per the notification, the Computer-based test will be conducted only in English and Hindi, a press release from KTR said.

Rama Rao said the test put students who did not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking states at a disadvantage. The Minister reminded Shah that the National Recruitment Agency had decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test (NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations, and to conduct these in 12 Indian languages.

''However, it’s not being implemented properly, including in the CRPF recruitment notification,'' he said in the letter. Rama Rao also said that conducting competitive exams only in Hindi went against the spirit of the Constitution as there were several official languages in India.

According to him, the CRPF notification denies people the right to equal opportunities guaranteed by the Constitution.

He recalled a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the central government on November 18, 2020, urging it to hold all competitive exams to central government jobs in regional languages. Rama Rao appealed to Shah to revise the CRPF notification so that crores of youth studying in regional languages got equal opportunities without any discrimination or inequality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023